Football keeps home record clean in thrilling victory

In their fifth and final home game of the 2017 season, the Nicholls State University football team rallied

with only seconds left on the clock to pull off a stunning 23-17 win against Houston Baptist University.

The victory moved the Colonels to 7-2 overall and 6-1 SLC while making it only the third time in program

history that the Colonels have gone undefeated at home. This was also the fifth straight Nicholls victory.

With only five seconds remaining in the game, sophomore quarterback Chase Fourcade connected with

freshman wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon on a 44-yard pass after he dodged a Husky tackle and found

space out of the pocket.

Dixon ran the ball from the 20-yardline into the end zone to snap the 17-17 tie and earn the Colonels a

last-minute victory.

Despite not being able to find the end zone to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, the Colonels

were still able to put 9 points on the board after kicker Lorran Fonseca completed 50-yard, 40-yard and

35-yard field goals leading up to the first touchdown.

In the fourth quarter after the first Colonel touchdown however, Fonseca missed his 46-yard field goal

attempt which left the Colonels tied 17-17 with one minute remaining in the contest.

Defensively, the Colonels had a productive night, recording two interceptions and five sacks. Redshirt

sophomore Austin Dickerson grabbed the first pick in the third quarter and sophomore Evan Veron

tallied the second in the fourth quarter.

Offensively, sophomore Dontrell Taylor earned his second 100-yard game of the season, totaling the

night with 103 yards on 24 carries. Taylor scored the first Colonel touchdown to start the fourth quarter.

In his post-game comments, head coach Tim Rebowe said, “I am so proud of this team. I told them in

the locker room that good teams find a way to win, and that’s exactly what we did. The way they came

back and won it at the end, I am just very, very proud of them.”

This weekend, the Colonels will hit the road to face the Stephen F. Austin State University Lumberjacks

in Nacagdoches, Texas on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Statistics

Passing:

Fourcade, Chase: 254 yds.

Rushing:

Taylor, Dontrell: 103 yds.

Irvin, Kyran: 61 yds.

Fourcade, Chase: 27 yds.

Receiving:

Jeanpiere, Damion: 60 yds.

Dixon, Dai’Jean: 44 yds.

Rogers, Jarrell: 40 yds.

Roberts, Mason: 40 yds.

Falkins, Raheem: 19 yds.

Booker, Christian: 16 yds.

Guarisco, Stefano: 14 yds.

Taylor, Dontrell: 9 yds.

Irvin, Kyran: 8 yds.

LeBouef, Stephen: 4 yds.

Sacks:

Andry, Marcel: 2.0

Laiche, Sully: 2.0

Simoneaux, Devin: 1.0