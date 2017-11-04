Series Review: “Stranger Things Season 2”

Photo by: Netflix

The season opens up with Will safely back at home trying to get things back to normal, but that

isn’t the case with the monster in the Upside Down still haunting him. The story picks up almost

a year after the ending of season one, but keeps the same directing style. For only nine

episodes, the storyline is very fast but to the point as to not stall on any secondary arcs.

The party of friends have started to curse more which seems to surprise the parents. Knowing

the rhythm of season one, the second season easily slides back into mayhem with the creature

not leaving Will alone. The actors seemed to pick sides in the beginning episodes, but all still

focusing on the main goal of helping Will. The second season has great parallels to the first

season with Will’s mom trashing the house again, Nancy and Jonathan teaming up and Officer

Hopper trying to save the day.

When it comes to the soundtrack, the producers did an excellent job of keeping with ‘80s era

music to remind the audience of the time period. The directors add appropriate ominous music

when it is needed as well as when music is not expected.

The only special effects in the show are of the Upside Down creature, which does not differ from

the technology required in the first season. The directors also added more conflict with another

creature named Dart to fight in a side arc. The tense moments feel realistic as if there is actual

danger in the show. The actors did a really good job of being brave when they needed to be, but

also showing fear because they are just human.

Overall I would rate the show 8/10 due to the increase in threat level of the creature as well as

adding backstory. The addition of more backstory to Eleven and clarity of Will’s connection to

the creature helped the audience understand their distressed actions.