Opinion: It’s time to start talk about the student media referendum

Close Photo by: Rachel Klaus Photo by: Rachel Klaus

Back in March, the University of Louisiana System’s board of supervisors approved Nicholls’

administration’s request to reallocate the $10 La Pirogue fee—a move that would ultimately defund the

yearbook. The decision was met with much disapproval from students and faculty who did not want to

lose the yearbook or who felt the decision should not have been made without student consent.

Now, as the student media fee referendum makes its way to the UL System board, it’s time to start

talking about the fate of the yearbook once again.

Peyton Chiasson, director of student rights and grievances for the Student Government Association and

author of the referendum, said that, though there was uproar over the decision, the university had the

power to reallocate the yearbook fee since it was university-assessed.

“We have a university-assessed fee and a student-assessed fee. The university-assessed fees are decided

by the university. Student-assessed fees are voted on by the student body. Fees that the student body

votes on are not affected by administration. If the yearbook was a student-assessed fee, we never would

have [let this happen],” said Chiasson.

Chiasson said that he had meetings with the advising faculty of all the student media entities, and they

decided that the best option would be to push for a new student-assessed fee. The fee would ultimately

cancel the $9 KNSU and Nicholls Worth fee and replace it with a $15 fee for fall and spring semesters

and a $7.50 fee for summer sessions, exceptional sessions and intercessions that covers all four student

media outlets: the La Pirogue, the Nicholls Worth, KNSU and the television station.

SGA passed the referendum at its meeting during the first week of school after Chiasson created it over

the summer in response to students’ want for a yearbook. Feedback from a survey showed that the

majority of students were in favor of keeping the yearbook.

The referendum has to pass through Dr. Eugene Dial, the president’s cabinet, Dr. Murphy himself and

the UL system board before it will go to the student body for a vote in the spring.

While the referendum will increase student fees if it passes, Chiasson is asking for students to have an

open mind. He said that the convergence of student media organizations makes sense, and the

referendum will create a substantial cost savings to those organizations.

“We’re not hiding anything. At the end of the day, yes you will indeed be paying more. It’s not as much

because we’re deleting other fees at the same time,” said Chiasson. “[Student media] is the means by

which we get our news as students.”

It’s no secret that the addition of new fees has always been a point of annoyance for us college

students, but the $6 increase in fees that would occur from the passing of this referendum is nothing

compared to the benefits that would result.

For starters, the new student media fee would save the La Pirogue and allow it to remain a hard-bound

publication. We will not have to give up our outlet for looking back on memories from our college years,

and we won’t have to worry about a digital publication that can get lost as technology changes.

Additionally, changing the student media fee to a student-assessed fee as opposed to a university-

assessed fee puts the future of media on campus in the hands of the people it represents: the student

body. This shift will give us the power to use our voices in decisions regarding the yearbook, the Nicholls

Worth, KNSU and the television station. It will ultimately prevent another situation like the controversial

defunding of the yearbook from happening again.

These changes made to student media will also benefit student employment. According to Chiasson, the

convergence of all media outlets will allow for students to work for multiple organizations at once and

for supplies to be shared, thus cutting costs significantly. The television station, which currently operates

under volunteers, will have a paid staff, thus opening up more employment opportunities.

Student media is an important entity on campus because it serves as a voice for the student body. The

passing of this referendum in the spring would benefit not only the media organizations themselves but

the student body as a whole. It is important that we start informing ourselves now of what this

referendum means for us so that we can use our voices to spread awareness and when the time comes,

be prepared to vote for what we believe is best.

Chiasson said that the best thing students can do right now is to talk about the referendum and share

that information since it is important to be educated regarding this issue, which ultimately affects all

students.

“No matter what kind of student you are, no matter what department you’re in, you’re going to see

benefits from this,” said Chiasson.