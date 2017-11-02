Nicholls Dining donates $2,650 to CASA of Lafourche

Nicholls Dining donated $2,650 to CASA of Lafourche on Oct. 25, 2017 as part of the Cast Your Chip for Community Donation Project held by The Grid.

Bianca Gilfour, marketing coordinator for dining services, said that after every purchase in The Grid customers received a chip, which represented a vote for a non-profit organization, to cast in a voting booth located in The Grid. At the end of the semester, The Grid counted the chips to see who the winner was.

Gilfour explained that this was The Grid’s third donation ceremony since its opening in 2014. Every semester, three non-profit organizations are chosen. This past semester the non-profit organizations were CASA of Lafourche, Lafourche Arc and Sodexo Stop Hunger.

The program allowed for one percent of all the profits made by The Grid that year to be donated to the winner. The money donated on Oct. 25 was based on sales from the spring semester.

Nicholls Dining notified the winner of the fundraiser immediately so that they could set up a date to present the check. They gave the non-profit organization refreshments and a tour of The Grid.

Gilfour said that the Cast Your Chip for Community Donation Project is very important as it “shines light on local non-profit organizations.”