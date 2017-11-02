The student newspaper of Nicholls State University

Nicholls Dining donates $2,650 to CASA of Lafourche

Holly Hallal, News Writer

November 2, 2017

Nicholls Dining donated $2,650 to CASA of Lafourche on Oct. 25, 2017 as part of the Cast Your Chip for Community Donation Project held by The Grid.

Bianca Gilfour, marketing coordinator for dining services, said that after every purchase in The Grid customers received a chip, which represented a vote for a non-profit organization, to cast in a voting booth located in The Grid. At the end of the semester, The Grid counted the chips to see who the winner was.

Gilfour explained that this was The Grid’s third donation ceremony since its opening in 2014. Every semester, three non-profit organizations are chosen. This past semester the non-profit organizations were CASA of Lafourche, Lafourche Arc and Sodexo Stop Hunger.

The program allowed for one percent of all the profits made by The Grid that year to be donated to the winner. The money donated on Oct. 25 was based on sales from the spring semester.

Nicholls Dining notified the winner of the fundraiser immediately so that they could set up a date to present the check. They gave the non-profit organization refreshments and a tour of The Grid.

Gilfour said that the Cast Your Chip for Community Donation Project is very important as it “shines light on local non-profit organizations.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Other stories filed under News

Opinion: It’s time to start talk about the student media referendum
Opinion: It’s time to start talk about the student media referendum
SGA to host toy drive

The Student Government Association passed a motion at its meeting yesterday afternoon to sponsor a toy drive for the Thibodaux Regional Medical Cente...

Police Reports 10/19 – 10/26

...

Six semifinalists chosen by presidential search committee

The semifinalists were chosen by the University of Louisiana System. The six semifinalists are: Jay Clune, Eugene Dial, John Doucet, Marcheta Evans, ...

SGA sponsors banquet

The Student Government Association passed motions to sponsor tickets for the College of Business Administration’s annual Etiquette Dinner and to fu...

Other stories filed under News Stories

Opinion: It’s time to start talk about the student media referendum
Opinion: It’s time to start talk about the student media referendum
SGA to host toy drive

The Student Government Association passed a motion at its meeting yesterday afternoon to sponsor a toy drive for the Thibodaux Regional Medical Cente...

Six semifinalists chosen by presidential search committee

The semifinalists were chosen by the University of Louisiana System. The six semifinalists are: Jay Clune, Eugene Dial, John Doucet, Marcheta Evans, ...

SGA sponsors banquet

The Student Government Association passed motions to sponsor tickets for the College of Business Administration’s annual Etiquette Dinner and to fu...

Nicholls to host World War I Exhibit and Reception

Nicholls will be hold a World War I and America Flag Viewing and Exhibit Reception on Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in honor of the 100 year anniversary of Wo...

the nicholls worth • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in