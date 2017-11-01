The student newspaper of Nicholls State University

Photo by: Jeffrey Miller

Photo by: Jeffrey Miller

Nicholls falls to McNeese, plays Southeastern and New Orleans this week

Daniel Benitez, Sports Writer

November 1, 2017

The Nicholls State University women’s volleyball team lost to McNeese in three sets with scores
of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-18 Saturday afternoon at David R. Stopher Gymnasium.
Junior outside hitter Brieanna Hill tallied 13 kills, freshman outside hitter Imanie Williams
amassed 12 kills and junior setter Jade Piper provided 18 assists in a losing effort to the
Cowboys.

The Colonels (4-21, 2-10 SLC) have four matches left, including the next two at home, before
the Southland Conference Tournament begins. Nicholls faces Southeastern tomorrow at 6:30
p.m. and New Orleans Saturday at noon.

Head coach Tommy Harold said the matchup with Southeastern will not be easy, despite the
Lions (2-24, 0-12 SLC) sitting in last place in the conference standings.

“Southeastern is a team that’s struggling,” Harold said. “They have not really found a way to
win. They’ve played some close matches. But we can’t overlook them; every conference match
is important.”

The Nicholls volleyball team looks to play well in their final two home games of the season
before taking another road trip next week to Northwestern State and Central Arkansas.

Statistics (vs. McNeese):

#2 Hill, Brieanna: 13 kills, one block, one assist and 10 digs
#3 Perry, Alexa: two assists and one dig
#4 Weimer, Emily: three kills and one block
#5 Tobison, Stephanie: five kills, one ace, one block, one assist and 10 digs
#6 Piper, Jade: one kill, 18 assists and 10 digs
#9 Williams, Imanie: 12 kills and three digs
#14 Venable, Emily: one ace, five assists and seven digs
#17 Wozniak, Meghan: seven assists and one dig
#19 Lerille, Sydney: one kill, one ace, one block and one dig

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Other stories filed under Previews & Recaps

Football keeps home record clean in thrilling victory
Football keeps home record clean in thrilling victory
Colonels face Huskies in home finale
Colonels face Huskies in home finale
Southland Conference adopts mobile communication software
Southland Conference adopts mobile communication software
Cross country races in conference championships
Cross country races in conference championships
Nicholls soccer eliminated from playoffs with double-overtime loss
Nicholls soccer eliminated from playoffs with double-overtime loss

Other stories filed under Showcase

Game Review: “Call of Duty: WWII”
Game Review: “Call of Duty: WWII”
Football keeps home record clean in thrilling victory
Football keeps home record clean in thrilling victory
Series Review: “Stranger Things Season 2”
Series Review: “Stranger Things Season 2”
Movie Review: “Thor: Ragnarok”
Movie Review: “Thor: Ragnarok”
Colonels face Huskies in home finale
Colonels face Huskies in home finale

the nicholls worth • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in