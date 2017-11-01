Nicholls falls to McNeese, plays Southeastern and New Orleans this week

Photo by: Jeffrey Miller

The Nicholls State University women’s volleyball team lost to McNeese in three sets with scores

of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-18 Saturday afternoon at David R. Stopher Gymnasium.

Junior outside hitter Brieanna Hill tallied 13 kills, freshman outside hitter Imanie Williams

amassed 12 kills and junior setter Jade Piper provided 18 assists in a losing effort to the

Cowboys.

The Colonels (4-21, 2-10 SLC) have four matches left, including the next two at home, before

the Southland Conference Tournament begins. Nicholls faces Southeastern tomorrow at 6:30

p.m. and New Orleans Saturday at noon.

Head coach Tommy Harold said the matchup with Southeastern will not be easy, despite the

Lions (2-24, 0-12 SLC) sitting in last place in the conference standings.

“Southeastern is a team that’s struggling,” Harold said. “They have not really found a way to

win. They’ve played some close matches. But we can’t overlook them; every conference match

is important.”

The Nicholls volleyball team looks to play well in their final two home games of the season

before taking another road trip next week to Northwestern State and Central Arkansas.

Statistics (vs. McNeese):



#2 Hill, Brieanna: 13 kills, one block, one assist and 10 digs

#3 Perry, Alexa: two assists and one dig

#4 Weimer, Emily: three kills and one block

#5 Tobison, Stephanie: five kills, one ace, one block, one assist and 10 digs

#6 Piper, Jade: one kill, 18 assists and 10 digs

#9 Williams, Imanie: 12 kills and three digs

#14 Venable, Emily: one ace, five assists and seven digs

#17 Wozniak, Meghan: seven assists and one dig

#19 Lerille, Sydney: one kill, one ace, one block and one dig