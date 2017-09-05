Colonel soccer earns first two wins of the season

Close Photo by: Nicholls Athletics Photo by: Nicholls Athletics

The Nicholls State University soccer team started off their six-game road trip with

success, earning a victory in both matches this weekend. On Friday, they defeated Grambling

State University with a score of 1-0 and on Sunday, they beat Jackson State University with a

score of 3-0. With these victories, the Colonels moved to 2-2 on the season.

The Colonels had seen an irregularly long time between games, with last week’s game

against Prairie View A&M being cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey. Unplanned time off between games often affects teams negatively, leading to disorganization and poor play.

The Colonels prepared accordingly and were rewarded as they won their first game of the

season on Friday vs. Grambling State. They improved to 1-2 on the season. Forward Kristy

Champagne scored her first goal of the season and what would prove to be the only goal of the

game with a 59th minute strike. The Colonels played strong defense from start to finish, allowing

only one shot on goal, which was saved by goalkeeper Roosa Hurmerinta.

Nicholls was in total control for most of the first half, taking seven shots compared to

zero by Grambling State. The Colonels finished the game with a nine to six shot advantage and a

two to one shot on goal advantage.

In Sunday’s game, Colonels soccer earned their second win of the season with a 3-0

victory against Jackson State. Sophomore forward Kristy Helmers scored the first goal in the

14th minute. At the beginning of the second half, junior midfielder Haylee Atwell netted the

second goal in the 46th minute. Fellow midfielder Emily Werenskiold scored the third and final goal with a 73rd minute strike. Goalkeeper Roosa Hurmerinta completed her second straight game in a row without allowing a goal.

The soccer team will continue their road trip next week with games at Alcorn State

University on Friday and at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Sunday.