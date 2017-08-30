Other stories filed under Previews & Recaps
Photo by: Jeffery Miller
Volleyball starts off season 0-3 at invitational tournament
August 30, 2017
The Nicholls State University women’s volleyball team finished the Southern Miss Invitational
0-3 last weekend.
The Colonels faced Southern Mississippi in their first matchup Friday afternoon and lost in three
sets. The Eagles conquered the Colonels with set scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-16.
On Saturday, the Colonels squared up against the University of Miami and lost in three sets once
again. The Hurricanes defeated the Colonels with set scores of 25-17, 26-24 and 25-12. After
that, Nicholls met Jackson State University and lost in four sets. The Lady Tigers triumphed over
the Colonels with set scores of 27-25, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-21.
Sydney Lerille, a senior middle blocker from Raceland, said the team had tried different lineups
and that they are still trying to find their groove.
“I hate to go 0-3, but it’s all about the learning process right now,” Lerille said.
Lerille pointed out that teammates Alexa Perry, a junior libero and defensive specialist from
Norwalk, Ohio, and Brieanna Hill, a sophomore outside hitter from Berwick, La., were not able
to play in the tournament due to injury.
“We’re missing our star libero right now. She’s out with a point oblique, and our star right side is
out right now as well,” Lerille said. “Hopefully we get them back for our next tournament. I
think our libero probably won’t come back for a while just because it’s serious, and our right side
should be back this coming week.”
Recently hired assistant coach Jaqueline Cason said that playing a tournament can be a little
different than just playing a single match.
“It’s slightly different because you have to gauge yourself to be ready to play two games in one
day, but it’s still playing a game at a time in that regard,” Cason said.
Cason also said that the team needs to work on focusing on themselves on their side of the court
and playing to their best ability.
Head coach Tommy Harold said that all the freshmen players participated in the tournament and
that he thought his players made some progress.
Harold said, “I think the girls made some progress. I think the girls did a nice job of playing. The
freshmen did well, and we saw different contributions from all of them. Victoria Becerra started
libero and played libero all weekend. That’s a big role for a freshman, and she did a nice job. It’s
a lot to ask for someone in their first weekend of college volleyball to do.”
Nicholls will play again at the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Volleyball Classic at the University of
Louisiana at Lafayette on Friday. The team will compete against Jacksonville State and the
University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Friday, and Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.
Weekend Statistics (@ Southern Miss, vs. Miami, vs. Jackson State):
#1 Olivarez, Jennifer: 8 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs
#4 Weimer, Emily: 13 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks
#5 Tobison, Stephanie: 25 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 23 digs
#6 Piper, Jade: 11 assists
#9 Williams, Imanie: 6 kills, 1 block
#11 Becerra, Victoria: 4 assists, 35 digs
#14 Venable, Emily: 58 assists, 23 digs
#17 Wozniak, Meghan: 13 assists
#19 Lerille, Sydney: 31 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 21 digs
