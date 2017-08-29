SGA sets sights on parking improvements

The Student Government Association passed more education-focused legislation at its meeting yesterday afternoon while additionally looking toward potential improvements to campus parking conditions.

A motion to buy $1500 worth of equipment for the Department of Nursing and Allied Health passed unanimously in a vote by the members of SGA. The legislation will provide for one Sony LED television and an HP LaserJet printer to be purchased for the department. President Tommy Thibodeaux said these items will help to enhance students’ learning experience.

“A TV is going to help with slideshow presentations and anatomical model demonstrations on the screen,” Thibodeaux said.

Additionally, the organization passed a previously tabled motion to cosponsor Expeaux ’18 after amending the motion to provide $2500 in scholarship money.

SGA is now looking to have improvements made to parking on campus. Thibodeaux said that the organization wants to see if there is enough student parking in comparison to faculty parking. They are also hoping to relieve flooding in areas that are most affected by it. Thibodeaux and Vice President Austin Wendt will be discussing parking with President Bruce Murphy in an upcoming meeting.

“Every year, parking is an issue. I think it’s time to really learn what the issue is,” Thibodeaux said.

In addition to other legislation, a motion to approve a referendum regarding the student media self-assess fee passed. The referendum must go through the administration and the board of supervisors before it can reach the students for a vote, which will not take place until the spring since it must be attached to an election.

Thibodeaux said that the referendum comes from research and surveys regarding what students want.

“Now the student voices get to be heard,” Thibodeaux said. “If they want a yearbook and if they want all of these different things, they’ll have a chance to do it.”

SGA also continued the advancement of its public relations outreach through the announcement of a new “Minutes in a Minute” series and the appointment of two new positions. Mallory Robichaux will serve as Social Media Specialist, while Annie Knight will be the University Relations Specialist. Knight said that she hopes to better communicate what SGA wants for students and that the organization is willing to listen to what they need. SGA formed its new public relations team to make sure the organization is transparent and to revamp its campus presence Robichaux said.

“We want students to not only know where their money is going, but to be excited about what that is,” Robichaux said

Along with these positions, SGA appointed Grant Henry to the position of Supreme Court Justice.

Finally, Wendt announced that the organization is hoping to increase diversity by putting senators-at-large in charge over various areas and groups on campus, including international students, minority students, campus recreation, campus services and athletics. This will allow voices from different areas of campus to be heard. He also said that SGA worked with the company that provides vending on campus to acquire a new vending machine for the veterans’ lounge.

Thibodeaux said that it is important for SGA to help wherever they are able to, considering students pay around 77% of the university’s budget.

“Whenever we can do something that helps—and sometimes it’s as small as a printer or as big as more parking—I think it’s in the best interest of SGA to push that through,” Thibodeaux said.