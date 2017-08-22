Rush Week Brief

Rush Week 2017, which took place last week, saw high numbers with the newest addition of Gamma Phi Beta.

Head of student life at Nicholls, Dr. Tommy Ponson, said that the number of girls that signed up for rush was relatively high this year. Out of 200 girls, 168 received bids from one of Nicholls’s four sororities.

Rush week consisted of four days of events, each with a different theme. On the first night, potential new members learned about each sorority’s philanthropy. The second night was slideshow night, which highlighted the sisterhood in each chapter. Preference night was the third and final night of recruitment and showed what sisterhood and tradition are about.

On each night, girls wrote down the sorority that they liked the most. On preference night, potential new members attended only two sorority parties. The final day was bid day, where sororities extended bids to the girls they felt fit best with them.

Nicholls has a total of four sororities that belong to the Panhellenic Council: Delta Zeta, Sigma Sigma Sigma, Phi Mu, and Gamma Phi Beta.