Colonel soccer drops first two games

Photo by: Jeffrey Miller

#32 Mie Elvestad, senior midfielder from Lierskogen, Norway steals the ball from MVSU #9 Erika Smith in Sunday afternoons match.

The new season started with disappointment as the Nicholls State University Women’s soccer team finished the weekend 0-2 with losses coming at the hands of the University of Southern Mississippi on Friday and Mississippi Valley State University on Sunday.

The Colonels started the season on the road against Southern Miss where they lost by a score of 3-1. The lone goal was scored by senior midfielder Mie Elvestad. Nicholls was limited to only four shots on goal, compared to Southern Miss’s thirteen. Sophomore goalkeeper Roosa Hurmerinta recorded ten saves during the match.

In their home opener, the Colonels fell to Mississippi Valley State by the score of 1-0. Mississippi Valley State player Rhonique Alexander scored in the 45th minute in what would prove to be the only goal of the game. In this physical match, the Colonels were not able to capitalize on scoring opportunities. They doubled Mississippi Valley State in shots on goal, recording four compared to their two. Junior midfielder Francesca Curteis had four shots with one shot on goal.

“We really were disappointed. [We] thought we could have done a lot better in every facet of the game,” said head coach Mac McBride. “So it was a very disappointing start to the season at home for us.”

“I thought we played much better Friday. I thought we connected much better between our midfield and forwards. Just our whole play with the ball was better than it was today,” he continued. “I mean, when we were in possession against Southern Miss, I thought we looked dangerous and we looked in control. We didn’t look dangerous today and we weren’t in control.”

Nicholls State will return to action on the road against Prairie View A&M on Friday.

Weekend Statistics (@ Southern Miss and vs. Mississippi Valley State):

#3 Helmers, Kristy: 2 shots, 1 shot on goal

#5 Laiche, Blaire: 1 shot, 1 shot on goal

#8 Atwell, Haylee: 2 shots, 1 shot on goal

#10 Curteis, Francesca: 5 shots, 2 shots on goal

#12 Werenskiold, Emily: 2 shots, 1 shot on goal

#18 Champagne, Kristie: 2 shots, 1 shot on goal

#32 Elvestad, Mie: 4 shots, 1 shot on goal, 1 goal

GK #44 Hurmerinta, Roosa: 4 goals allowed, 11 saves