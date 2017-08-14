Changes coming to Nicholls Worth website

The Nicholls Worth’s website has undergone a series of changes since Aimee Gauchet first wrote in 2000 that it was pairing with College Publisher to revamp its online publication. Now, nearly 17 years later, we are bringing the newest series of changes to our website to prepare for the arrival of our new print publication this fall.

In recent years, the Nicholls Worth has made an increased effort to post content online more frequently. While we will begin posting stories to our website again this week, next Monday we will begin posting multiple exclusive pieces of content online every single weekday with a new posting format. We’ve set a new publication schedule, and so stories will post at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 5 p.m.

In addition to the type of content that has been featured on our website and in our newspaper in the past, we’ll also be introducing reviews of some of the most prominent movies, video games, music albums and books on or near their release to the public.

We have also made the decision to remove the weekly editorials from our content lineup and instead post them on an as-needed basis. In their place, each member of our editorial staff has developed their own column to be featured on our website every Tuesday morning, beginning next week. Our new columns include:

“Female”

A look at the social issues plaguing women from a factual, biological standpoint

“Stay Humble, Hustle Hard”

What being a student athlete means to student athletes

“Connected”

Relating to the off-campus lives of the students and faculty of Nicholls

“Just Keep Swimming”

Applying the messages of animated movies to the college lifestyle

People can now vote in a poll on our website to choose which column they’re most looking forward to reading. We’ll have a new poll every month where we’ll reveal the results in our print product.

Due to the increased content that will be featured online, we’ve revised the pages on our website to reflect the different types of content we will post for easier navigation. All of our content dating from late 2011 to early 2017 can be accessed under the “Archive” page on our website, and anything prior to that can be found by searching for keywords or the names of former writers.

Along with the updates to our website and online publishing, we’re taking a more aggressive approach to our social media. We’ll be live-tweeting all home football games and every weekly Student Government Association meeting.

We’ve made all of these changes to our website with the intention to provide readers with more daily content than ever before and to accommodate for our new print product coming this fall. More details about the new print product will be revealed over the coming weeks on our social media platforms.