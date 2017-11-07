SPA improves campus events

Nicholls Student Programming Association is a student body organization responsible for events held around campus.

It is a student-run organization that plans events throughout the year and is composed of five different committees: union activities, special events, multicultural, spirit and travel and entertainment committee.

“In the past years, SPA has laid low and has been somewhat lame,” Caroline Jacobi, mass communication sophomore from New Orleans, said. “So, in recent years we have been trying to build it up again. We have been promoting a lot of new events and we have been getting a lot of positive feedback.”

Some of the new events hosted by SPA include the camel rides during Welcome Back Day, flipbooks in the union, free t-shirt giveaways, spirit items and movie series.

“We have been doing a lot more spirit giveaways,” Taylor Boudreaux, accounting and finance senior from Thibodaux, said. “We are giving out lunchboxes, water bottles, towels and shirts. We do these giveaways outside the union and we even bring it to the games. We have been doing a lot of little quirky things around campus just trying to allow all students the opportunity to attend events.”

SPA also hosts its traditional homecoming activities with the addition of a new activity, an inflatable fun run co-sponsored with SEALS. The event took place on Monday before the annual Homecoming Breakfast and Dance. On Tuesday, students had the opportunity to attend the Pie your player and the block party. Alive @ 5 occurred Thursday evening.

“I am looking forward to Alive @ 5,” Jacobi said. “It’s free and it’s an amazing opportunity for students and the community to interact. We also have an amazing headliner that I cannot wait for everyone to find out about.”

The Pirogue races take place Friday and the Spirit Item giveaway will take place at the homecoming game on Saturday.

“I am looking forward to all the events we have for SPA and other organizations,” Binu Bashval, nursing senior from Nepal said. “It has always been a fun experience when it comes to Homecoming. I am looking forward to the game on Saturday night and the homecoming king and queen selection.”

SPA coordinates other events other than the events for homecoming week. They plan events throughout the rest of the school year.

“We have a lot of really cool events coming up,” Boudreaux said. “We are having ice-less ice skating which will be in November. We are also having an escape room and bull-riding [event] coming up. So, keep your eye out for the new events around campus.”

One of the bigger events occurring in the spring semester is Crawfish Day, which is open to all students and faculty.

“It is very hard for me to choose one because all of our events are a blast,” Bashyal said. “The Festival of Color, which students are always excited for this event. Crawfish Day is another favorite, just seeing students excited about the crawfish and band on that day makes me so happy.”

SPA is funded through fees paid by students and all students are invited to attend the meetings held every Thursday at 3:00 pm.

“We are here to enhance campus life and make all students feel welcome,” Boudreaux said. “A large majority of events you see around campus are sponsored by us. We do a lot not only with SPA but also with other organizations around campus. We are essentially trying to plan activities that all students around campus would enjoy and want to go to.”

Nicholls SPA is also open to suggestions from students and feedback on events held around campus. From homecoming week activities to the various events held throughout the year, SPA is active around campus.

“We really try our best to plan events that will reach out and appeal to every group of people,” Boudreaux said. “We don’t just want to just plan events catered to one group of people, that’s not being inclusive of all students on campus. We just want all events to reach out to diverse people and for all students to be able to attend and enjoy.”