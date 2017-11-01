Mosaic deadline

Close Photo by: Rachel Klaus Photo by: Rachel Klaus

The Mosaic is the official literary magazine of Nicholls. First published as “Pencil Tracks,” the

magazine has been in production for almost fifty years.

The magazine is published once every year in the spring with the deadline for submission being

November 1 st of the previous semester.

“It’s a Nicholls Literary magazine,” Katherine Connor, assistant professor of language and

literature, said. “It is only for Nicholls students to publish their work in, and the magazines themselves

are only distributed on Nicholls campus. It is free for students because it is paid for in their student’s

fee.”

The magazine has expanded over the past couple of years, growing in size, and is now accepting

more varieties of literature in its newly colored publication.

“It is an honor to be selected to be a part of the magazine,” Connor said. “All work published

goes through a selection process. We have a review board consisting of students currently enrolled in a

class I teach that educates them on how to work on a literary magazine.”

All submissions given to the review board are anonymous to ensure that all selections are based

on the content of the literary work. After the review board has ranked the submissions, only the top few

make it to the publication.

The magazine is edited and designed by Nicholls students with the assistance of Dr. Katherine

Connor.

“I just really love being able to work with students on something that they are so excited and

proud about,” Connor said. “It’s pretty much my favorite thing about my job: being able to work on the

Mosaic and see the pride on the students faces when they get to open the box and see the printed

product.”

Mosaic is open to all Nicholls students. Last year’s magazine was approximately one hundred

and sixty-five pages, containing forty to fifty pieces of student work.

The deadline for submission for the spring 2018 Mosaic publication is November 1 st . All students

are encouraged to submit their work.

“I really want students to not be afraid to submit their work,” Connor said. “Even though it is

reviewed by a board of their peers, all names are removed from the work. I want students to know that

their work is good enough, and even if they have been rejected in the past, to keep trying.”