Mosaic deadline

The Mosaic is the official literary magazine of Nicholls. First published as “Pencil Tracks,” the
magazine has been in production for almost fifty years.

The magazine is published once every year in the spring with the deadline for submission being
November 1 st of the previous semester.

“It’s a Nicholls Literary magazine,” Katherine Connor, assistant professor of language and
literature, said. “It is only for Nicholls students to publish their work in, and the magazines themselves
are only distributed on Nicholls campus. It is free for students because it is paid for in their student’s
fee.”

The magazine has expanded over the past couple of years, growing in size, and is now accepting
more varieties of literature in its newly colored publication.

“It is an honor to be selected to be a part of the magazine,” Connor said. “All work published
goes through a selection process. We have a review board consisting of students currently enrolled in a
class I teach that educates them on how to work on a literary magazine.”

All submissions given to the review board are anonymous to ensure that all selections are based
on the content of the literary work. After the review board has ranked the submissions, only the top few
make it to the publication.

The magazine is edited and designed by Nicholls students with the assistance of Dr. Katherine
Connor.

“I just really love being able to work with students on something that they are so excited and
proud about,” Connor said. “It’s pretty much my favorite thing about my job: being able to work on the
Mosaic and see the pride on the students faces when they get to open the box and see the printed
product.”

Mosaic is open to all Nicholls students. Last year’s magazine was approximately one hundred
and sixty-five pages, containing forty to fifty pieces of student work.

The deadline for submission for the spring 2018 Mosaic publication is November 1 st . All students
are encouraged to submit their work.

“I really want students to not be afraid to submit their work,” Connor said. “Even though it is
reviewed by a board of their peers, all names are removed from the work. I want students to know that
their work is good enough, and even if they have been rejected in the past, to keep trying.”

