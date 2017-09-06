Getting to know: Anke Tonn

Anke Tonn has been a cherished member of Nicholls’ staff for 22 years. She is a Reference Research Librarian working in Ellender Memorial Library.

Her job is to help students with any questions they might have about the library databases, citations, locating different resources within the library and much more.

She also works at accessservices where someone is always on call for students to receive help whenever they need it.

“I think the library is a very important part of academics. Students come here to study, but also, they have to do their research and they often need help to find materials,” Ms. Tonn said of the importance of her job to Nicholls students.

Another thing Ms. Tonn does is teach classes. She said that this semester she has a biology and an allied health class. The library also has a vast musical instrument collection that Ms. Tonn is in charge of. She teaches lessons herself as well as arranges for lessons to be given by other music professors here.

She also arranges for students to see or rent the instruments when needed. Aside from the library, Ms. Tonn is also deeply interested in and involved with the university choir at Nicholls.

She sang with the choir for over 20 years, but since the library has been shorthanded lately, she felt that she was more needed there. She spoke fondly of the choir, talking about their multiple performances and opportunities she and others have received within the music world thanks to the choir.

Unfortunately, Ms. Tonn will be retiring soon, and although she will be missed, she stated, “I think I’m ready to go. I’m over 70 now and I’ve worked all my life.”

She is planning to move back to her children, whom she had been separated from for many years. She wants to be able to go and visit her family in Germany for a longer-term, as she is currently only allowed to visit for two-week periods.

Ms. Tonn also said that she would love to read and travel after her retirement, and that it would be very hard to travel while living in Louisiana because of the hurricanes and the fact that she lives alone. Therefore, she is very excited to go back home and start this next chapter of her life.