Video Game Review: “Madden NFL 18”

Photo by: EA Sports/Electronic Arts

Madden NFL 18, the latest installment in a well-known football video game franchise, continues its excellent display of the National Football League and its players, coaches and fans with its 28th version of the game.

There are new features and enhanced effects. In this game, the graphics look very good; specifically, the players’ uniforms and football fields themselves. EA Sports has tried to fix the mistakes of years past, where uniform numbers used to be much too large and were located too close to the players’ waistlines. These mistakes were largely noticeable in Madden NFL 13, but that was not the case in this game. The game also has real season statistics at NFL.com that appear while games are played or breaking news occurs.

In Madden NFL 18, the newest and most discussed feature is “Longshot Mode,” a story mode that allows players to be Devin Wade, a young quarterback with great talent, but has rough times throughout his upbringing. Players have the choice of making decisions for Wade and these decisions affect where he ends up in his life, whether he will be a high touted or late round draft pick.

With the gameplay itself, I decided to play a game as the New Orleans Saints and face the defending Super Bowl LI champion New England Patriots. In Madden NFL 18, the Saints are ranked 84 overall and the Patriots are ranked 93 overall. This matchup previews the Week 2 matchup with these teams on Sept. 17.

Playing with five-minute quarters, I received the football first, but the Patriots blocked my punt and returned it for a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. I responded by blocking a Stephen Gostkowski field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown to tie the score. But then the Patriots took a 14-7 lead with a six-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.

Another Tom Brady touchdown pass, a 99-yard pass to Chris Hogan, increased their lead to 21-7. With about one-minute left in the game, I fired a 75-yard touchdown pass with Drew Brees to Willie Snead to cut the lead to 21-14. But the comeback fell short as the Patriots prevailed with a final score of 21-14.

This game is something that people can play together to have a good time, as it has been for many years now. This game is a good way to kill time between classes during the week or on the weekends. With the football season just around the corner and school starting once again, Madden NFL 18 is definitely a recommended purchase.