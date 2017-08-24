The student newspaper of Nicholls State University

Nicholls Worth: The Magazine announcement

Collin Brazan, Editor

August 24, 2017

After being in production for 68 years, the Nicholls Worth is undergoing its biggest change yet, converting from a weekly newspaper to a monthly magazine.

Most of the content previously printed in the newspaper, along with new content, will be posted every weekday on our website. A majority of the content that will be printed in Nicholls Worth: The Magazine will be new, investigative stories that will dig deeper into the Nicholls State University campus than it has had the opportunity to do before.

Nicholls Worth: The Magazine will be delivered across campus on the first Thursday of every month beginning on September 7.

