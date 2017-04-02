Nicholls screens The Empowerment Project documentary film

Nicholls student union and student services cohosted the last women’s history celebration event on Wednesday in Le Bijou Theater.

The event consisted of a short IndieFlix documentary film, “The Empowerment Project,” followed by a brief open-discussion.

According to the Empowerment Project’s website, “The Empowerment Project is a way to celebrate strong, inspiring women in leadership roles all across the world. The goal is to honor the women in our lives, to cultivate a generation of strong and compassionate young women and inspire future leaders.”

“The Empowerment Project” began because five female filmmakers wanted to start conversations about women’s leadership roles, feministic value, and success.

To do so, those five filmmakers traveled 7,000 miles across the United States to interview eight strong women in male-dominated industries. Among the interviewed women there were a Mathematician, Astronaut, Four Star Admiral in the U.S. Navy, Pilot, Athlete, Founder of Girls on the Run, Chef and Architect.

Dr. Michele Caruso, dean of student services, said, “I think it’s important that conversations about women are ongoing. There is too much misinformation going on right now about women having achieved equality, but that isn’t accurate. There is still inequity in pay, access to jobs, and resources. So these conversations need to be on-going, not just during this month.”

The student union provided popcorn and water at the event.

The twenty students and faculty members that attended also had the chance of winning door prizes.

Nicholls organizations hosted other events throughout the month including: The Bonnie Bourg Lecture, Women of Achievement Awards and the Vagina Monologues.