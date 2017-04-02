Deadline to apply for available scholarship opportunities approaches

Nicholls State University students can take advantage of seven scholarship opportunities that are still available for the Fall 2017 semester. The deadline to apply for those scholarships is Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Scholarships are available for full-time Nicholls undergraduate students who graduated from H.L. Bourgeois High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, Ursuline High School in New Orleans, Edward Douglas White Catholic High School, Thibodaux High School, West Jefferson High School and Central and South Lafourche High Schools.

Students interested in applying can fill out the applications at the Scholarship Office. Applications for some scholarships are also available online.

Students who have received other scholarships and awards, have participated in extracurricular activities, or are members of on campus organizations are required to submit a co-curricular activity reporting form along with the scholarships application.

A co-curricular activity report form is available at the Student Affairs Office or at www.nicholls.edu/osa/.

Students majoring in forestry, wildlife or marine science with the intent of obtaining a degree in that field can also ‘apply for the Rockefeller State Wildlife Scholarship. According to the scholarship description it “awards $2000 annually for an undergraduate student and $3,000 annually to a graduate student.”

The requirements for undergraduate students dictates that he or she must have earned at least 60 hours of college credit and have at least a 2.50 cumulative college GPA. Graduate student, have at least a 3.00 cumulative college GPA on all credits earned in graduate school. U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens who resided in Louisiana for at least one year prior to the application deadline can qualify for the scholarship. The deadline to apply and submit proof of requirements is July 1st. The FAFSA application is required along with the Rockefeller scholarship application, which can be found at http://www.osfa.la.gov/MainSitePDFs/ROCKEFELLER.pdf

Applications are also being accepted for the Oscar Lee Putnam Cultural and Intellectual Enrichment Program until April 29. The program offers a summer grant of up to $2,000 to students involved in projects such as performance of an original musical or theatrical work, research in the laboratory of a faculty mentor, research paper or thesis requiring the consultation of special collections, exhibition of a portfolio of art and research requiring field work or study.

Louisiana residents from all Louisiana colleges and universities with at least a 3.0 GPA who are 23 years old or younger can apply for the grant at tulane.edu/college/programs/putnam_grant.cfm

More information about available scholarships, deadlines and requisites can be found at https://www.nicholls.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/current-scholarships/