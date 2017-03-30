Honors Student Council gives insight into the honors program

The Nicholls Honors’ Student Council is a body of twelve delegates who are nominated and help make decisions regarding the Nicholls Honors Program.

The Nicholls Honors Program is a program offered to Nicholls students so that they can receive more direct time with professors. Students in the Honors Program are allowed to schedule on the first day of registration, are given the opportunity to study abroad and have access to the honors lounge.

“The council is composed of members of the program,” Kayla Thibodaux biology junior from Houma, said. “We are like-minded students who are voted to serve on the council. As a council, we schedule events, fundraisers and recruitment for the program.”

Positions in the council include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, public relations, delegates at large and freshmen delegates.

“We speak a lot at orientation and Welcome Back Day,” Katie Robichaux biology senior from Thibodaux, said. “We like to get the word out about the program to the new students at Nicholls. We want all students to know the amazing opportunities the program has to offer and the council is just a way to become more involved with the program. ”

In order to be eligible to serve as a member of the council, students must have been a member for the program for at least a year. For positions such as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, students must have served as a delegate prior to running for council.

“I currently serve as one of the two freshmen delegates on the council,” Kourtney Aultman art education freshman from New Orleans, said. “I absolutely love being a member of the council and all of the opportunities it has given us. I cannot wait to continue serving as a member and continuing to make my impact, not only on the council, but also as a member of the honors program.”

Members of the council have the opportunity to meet students in the honors program, interact with professors and make decisions pertaining to the program. They provide students with opportunities to become involved in the community.

“Being involved with not only the program, but also the council, has opened up so many opportunities,” Thibodaux said. “Once a semester we hold an open meeting where, not only members of the council attend, but also students who are a part of the honors program as a whole. We host movie nights, fundraise for various things and help clean the Chauvin Statue Garden.”

The council is composed of members from all different classifications and majors.

“Joining the council was my first experience in having a leadership position,” Brooke Mazac, education senior from Thibodaux, said. “It was very exciting to really be able to meet a lot of the people in the program because ithas added so much to my college career. Being able to serve as a member of the council for my last year is truly an amazing way to end my college career.”

When the semesters come to an end, members of the Nicholls Honors Program volunteer to sell handpicked rose bouquets to seniors and their families at graduation.