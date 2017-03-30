SGA to conduct survey regarding current issues on campus

Nicholls Student Government Association is gathering concerns of different organizations on campus regarding arising issues to conduct a student survey.

The plan is to email the survey to students in the next few weeks to get more input before moving forward with student-focused projects.

Peyton Chiasson, SGA’s director of student rights and grievances said, “We’ve been talking about doing a survey for a while now, because it’s the best way to receive instant feedback from diverse groups of students.” He continued, “I want this survey to help us become a better representation for our students. We want to know what the students want, don’t want, how they feel and what they don’t know.”

Although the final questions have not been decided yet, the anonymous survey will have about five or six questions regarding student parking, the yearbook and SGA as a whole.

Chiasson mentioned that SGA reached out to several organizations on campus to see if any additional questions needed to be included on the survey.

In order to receive a broader answer from students, the survey will follow the format: Strongly Agree, Agree, Neutral, Disagree and Strongly Disagree.

SGA’s executive board, senate and advisor, Eugene Dial vice president of student affairs, will approve the survey questions before sending it out to students.

A SGA’s committee along with members of the organizations involved in the survey will analyze the results.

“I don’t just want SGA’s hand in this,” Chiasson said. “I want all involved organizations to equally participate in looking through the collected results, so we have a better understanding on how to move forward with decisions.”

SGA members are aware that not everyone will participate in the survey, but they hope to have at least 1,000 participants to represent the 6,300 students on campus.

Tommy Thibodeaux, president of SGA, said, “I think it’s important for students to take this survey, because it allows SGA to truly hear the voices of the students. Their input will direct the course SGA takes. This survey will give light to a number of issues facing Nicholls.”

Aside from the survey, Chiasson expressed that SGA wants more student input in order to enhance their college experience.

“We want all of our students to submit their opinions through our suggestion boxes on campus. We have one in the union near the information desk and one in the quad behind Polk Hall.” He continued, “My office door is always open incase a student would want to stop by with any concerns or comments regarding how we can make their time here at Nicholls better.”

Chiasson encourages all students to follow SGA’s social media pages to stay informed about the upcoming survey dates and additional functions that will take place at the end of the semester.