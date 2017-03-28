SGA to administration: Cease plans for yearbook fund reallocation

The Student Government Association passed a resolution to the yearbook funding in a 14-0 vote during Monday’s meeting.

The resolution stated that the SGA requests for the university to transfer all funds associated with the voided yearbook to the student publications department.

“At the end of the day I just feel that it is the right thing to do,” Tommy Thibodeaux, SGA president, said. “We heard from the students and it shows that we are doing what the SGA is here to do. We are accomplishing our job in the appropriate manner.”

Students had vocalized their disappointment about the university taking the yearbook fee and using it for other purposes in the past weeks. The resolution said that using the yearbook funds for any other purpose is “unethical” and should stay within student publications.

Austin Wendt, SGA vice president, explained how he wants the students and the administration to work more closely together.

“What we are working to do is to continue further discussion with the administration about coming up with some resolution and bringing it back to the table,” Wendt said. “We want to work together in a more unified fashion on providing the services that the students wish to continue and overall further collaboration with the administration moving forward.”

A copy of the resolution will be sent to Bruce Murphy, university president, Lynn Gillette, vice president and provost, the faculty senate, the Louisiana Board of Supervisors and the Nicholls Worth.

“It is a step,” Alec Stieffel, SGA senator, said. “It will progress and we are hoping it will shed some light on the situation and make the university take action.”

Students and staff from student publications attended the meeting to hear the discussion on the resolution and to thank the SGA for their support.