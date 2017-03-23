The student newspaper of Nicholls State University
Landon+Foster+%28left%29+and+Joshua+Dimattia+%28right%29+of+Kappa+Alpha+fraternity+compete+in+the+annual+Greek+Pirogue+Races.
Landon Foster (left) and Joshua Dimattia (right) of Kappa Alpha fraternity compete in the annual Greek Pirogue Races.

Landon Foster (left) and Joshua Dimattia (right) of Kappa Alpha fraternity compete in the annual Greek Pirogue Races.

Photo by: Jeffery Miller

Photo by: Jeffery Miller

Landon Foster (left) and Joshua Dimattia (right) of Kappa Alpha fraternity compete in the annual Greek Pirogue Races.

Greek Week activities will conclude tonight

Kathleen Rodrigue, Staff Writer

March 23, 2017

Hundreds of Nicholls State University Greek students participated in games and activities at the 2017 Greek Week this week, to celebrate the Panhellenic tradition among fraternities and sororities.

The Greek Week kicked off on Sunday night at the Colonels baseball game against Huston Baptist University Huskies and will end tonight with Song Fest.

Allie Boudreaux, a junior  marketing major in delta zeta, said, “It’s something about the Greek Week atmosphere that brings you closer to your organization, as well as other organizations.”

Throughout the week, Greek organizations had the opportunity to participate in a number of activities and events.

Greeks participated in outdoor games on Monday that included: tug-o-war, tire long toss, Football long toss, egg toss, 3-legged races and bobbing for apples.

Claire Chiasson, a junior dietetics major in Tri Sigma, said, “I think the outdoor games are my favorite part of Greek Week. I love sports,  competition and getting to compete with my sorority sisters makes it more fun.”

Indoor games took place on Tuesday in the Student Union and included various types of “minute-to-win-it” games.

Some examples are cookie on the face, junk in the trunk, flip it, suck it up and stack attack.

Among the sorority competition, Delta Zeta won both indoor and outdoor games.

While PIKE fraternity won the outdoor competitions, Phi Kappa Theta won indoor games.

Trey Owell, a freshmen in PIKE fraternity, said, “We’re the new fraternity on campus, so coming in and surprising the other fraternities by winning the majority of the greek games was definitely my favorite part of the week so far.”

The Greek community also participated in pirogue races along Bayou Lafourche yesterday. Two members of each greek organization paddled to the finish line.

The Greek community will also host its annual Song Fest today. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the performances begin at 7p.m.

Lisa Dempsey, philanthropy chair, explained that eight organizations that will be participating. Gamma Phi Beta and PIKE, Nicholls’ new sorority and fraternity, won’t be participating but will be in attendance to support the Greek community.

Followed by Song Fest, Greek night will take place at Last Call.

Dempsey explained that only greeks will be allowed inside.

“This year only greeks are able to go without a plus one,” Dempsey said, “This is because of the expansion of Greek life on campus.”

The greek community will also participate in a penny war fundraiser.

Dempsey explained the Penny Wars competition.

“Pennies can be donated for each Greek organization,” Dempsey said, “If you put other change like nickels and dimes, it counts against the organization’s points. At the end of the week, the organization with the most pennies wins.”

The money goes to the winning greek organization’s philanthropy.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Other stories filed under News

MBA program merges prerequisites into curriculum

The Nicholls State University College of Business Administration is integrating pre-requisites classes with existing courses in its Master of Business...

Mumps virus spreads to colleges in Louisiana
Mumps virus spreads to colleges in Louisiana
Deadline to submit abstracts to Expeaux ’17 approaches

Students interested in participating in the Expeaux ‘17, event formerly known as Research Week, must submit an abstract of their research projects a...

Students start petition to alert administration

Nicholls State University students created a petition addressed to the Student Government Association President and Vice President as well as members ...

Twenty needed to establish new Chinese course on campus

Nicholls students could get an advantage in the competitive job market by learning skills offered in a potential new Chinese course. Nicholls is wo...

Other stories filed under Showcase

Baseball plays McNeese after winning against HBU
Baseball plays McNeese after winning against HBU
Mumps virus spreads to colleges in Louisiana
Mumps virus spreads to colleges in Louisiana
The Nicholls Players debut the musical “Godspell” today
The Nicholls Players debut the musical “Godspell” today
Baseball hosts charity game Friday for foster children
Baseball hosts charity game Friday for foster children
SGA announces the re-election of vice president
SGA announces the re-election of vice president

the nicholls worth • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in