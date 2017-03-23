Greek Week activities will conclude tonight

Landon Foster (left) and Joshua Dimattia (right) of Kappa Alpha fraternity compete in the annual Greek Pirogue Races.

Photo by: Jeffery Miller

Hundreds of Nicholls State University Greek students participated in games and activities at the 2017 Greek Week this week, to celebrate the Panhellenic tradition among fraternities and sororities.

The Greek Week kicked off on Sunday night at the Colonels baseball game against Huston Baptist University Huskies and will end tonight with Song Fest.

Allie Boudreaux, a junior marketing major in delta zeta, said, “It’s something about the Greek Week atmosphere that brings you closer to your organization, as well as other organizations.”

Throughout the week, Greek organizations had the opportunity to participate in a number of activities and events.

Greeks participated in outdoor games on Monday that included: tug-o-war, tire long toss, Football long toss, egg toss, 3-legged races and bobbing for apples.

Claire Chiasson, a junior dietetics major in Tri Sigma, said, “I think the outdoor games are my favorite part of Greek Week. I love sports, competition and getting to compete with my sorority sisters makes it more fun.”

Indoor games took place on Tuesday in the Student Union and included various types of “minute-to-win-it” games.

Some examples are cookie on the face, junk in the trunk, flip it, suck it up and stack attack.

Among the sorority competition, Delta Zeta won both indoor and outdoor games.

While PIKE fraternity won the outdoor competitions, Phi Kappa Theta won indoor games.

Trey Owell, a freshmen in PIKE fraternity, said, “We’re the new fraternity on campus, so coming in and surprising the other fraternities by winning the majority of the greek games was definitely my favorite part of the week so far.”

The Greek community also participated in pirogue races along Bayou Lafourche yesterday. Two members of each greek organization paddled to the finish line.

The Greek community will also host its annual Song Fest today. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the performances begin at 7p.m.

Lisa Dempsey, philanthropy chair, explained that eight organizations that will be participating. Gamma Phi Beta and PIKE, Nicholls’ new sorority and fraternity, won’t be participating but will be in attendance to support the Greek community.

Followed by Song Fest, Greek night will take place at Last Call.

Dempsey explained that only greeks will be allowed inside.

“This year only greeks are able to go without a plus one,” Dempsey said, “This is because of the expansion of Greek life on campus.”

The greek community will also participate in a penny war fundraiser.

Dempsey explained the Penny Wars competition.

“Pennies can be donated for each Greek organization,” Dempsey said, “If you put other change like nickels and dimes, it counts against the organization’s points. At the end of the week, the organization with the most pennies wins.”

The money goes to the winning greek organization’s philanthropy.