Deadline to submit abstracts to Expeaux ’17 approaches

Kathleen Rodrigue, Staff Writer

March 22, 2017

Students interested in participating in the Expeaux ‘17, event formerly known as Research Week, must submit an abstract of their research projects along with an information sheet to John Doucet, dean of arts and sciences, by 12 p.m. tomorrow.

The Expeaux ‘17 is a showcase and competition for student research and creative activity, that will take place on April 4 and 5 at Stopher gymnasium.

Nicholls undergraduate and graduate students of all departments are welcomed to participate and have the chance to win cash awards for their poster presentation.

“The showcase is important for student professional development. It will validate student’s creative work, and internally, it will help the university increase retention,” Doucet said.

There isn’t a limit on the number of projects he will approve.

However, Doucet explained that, “The projects must be meaningful, well-articulated and have to represent something useful.”

For a complete set of guidelines for the poster presentation and more information about the program, email John Doucet at [email protected].

Doucet said that faculty from the office of research and sponsored programs invented research week about ten years ago. Originally, the research showcase was called the “Poster Competition of Research Week.”

However, Lynn Gillette, provost of academic affairs, wanted the event to be more inclusive, so Doucet volunteered to reconstruct it as “Expeaux.”

“We broadened the spectrum and simplified the rules. So now I think we are engaging many more students from a variety of disciplines,” Doucet said.

He explained that the poster presentations can be based on research papers, art, music, etc. They must all be original and meet certain standards.

The judges of the competition will include a combination of volunteers from the community, faculty and students.

Doucet also invites the community to view the posters followed by a reception on April 5 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Academic affairs is hosting the showcase in support of student activity while Doucet and Jean Donegan, department head and professor of art, can be accredited as the producers.

