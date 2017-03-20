Softball to play LSU tomorrow

The Nicholls State University softball team is set to travel to Baton Rouge tomorrow to face Louisiana State University.

Heading into their game against LSU, the Nicholls softball team has a record of 14-9 against teams not in the Southland Conference this season. The two teams have played each other every year since the 2007-08 season, and Nicholls has lost each of those match-ups.

“They’re full of talent and athleticism, and it brings the competition up,” Samantha Mracich, an outfielder for Nicholls, said. “It helps us push harder and show what we’re capable of.”

Angel Santiago, the head coach of Nicholls softball, said that one of the biggest reasons that the team likes to play against tougher opponents at bigger stadiums is because those stadiums are typically regional host sites if the team advances into tournament play during the postseason.

“We have to go up into that environment with people yelling and screaming and make sure we’re comfortable with it,” Santiago said.

The matchup against top 15-ranked LSU won’t be the first match against a nationally ranked opponent for the Colonels. Earlier this season, Nicholls faced Ole Miss, who was ranked No. 23 at the time, where Nicholls lost 5-6.

The game against LSU starts at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.

“I think over the past couple years we’ve gotten comfortable and done what we had to do up there and give them some competition, but we still need to get that win,” Santiago said.“That’s always the main goal.”