The student newspaper of Nicholls State University

To Nicholls students: stand up for your rights

March 16, 2017

As an alumnus, I am embarrassed by the situation surrounding the La Pirogue yearbook and Nicholls’ administration’s decision to pull the funding without input from the student body – the people whose money they are moving around into funds that are vaguely labeled at best and broad and wide reaching.

Full disclosure, from May 2014 to May 2015, I served as editor of the Nicholls Worth, and the year prior I worked at the Nicholls Worth as a sports writer. As Student Publications is understandably near and dear to me, I attended the Student Government Association’s meeting to discuss the matter, but chose not to speak as I felt that was a forum for the people more immediately affected. I feel those who spoke did an amazing job of speaking for an institution of any university.

While reading a local newspaper, I read a quote from SGA President, Tommy Thibodaux. He said the fees, which the repurposed university assessed fee are going to are “good.” I don’t know whether to class that as weakness, naivety, ignorance or just woeful disregard for his peers.

This is not about the $10 which the University collects from each student each semester. If the administration purely had repurposing fees to better suit students’ needs in mind, I’m sure anyone can find others fees that Nicholls may or may not need.

This is about the money that’s in the yearbook’s account. Period.

The students will see no change in fees, and in all likelihood given the contingency of the state’s constitution and its budget, the governor cannot protect higher education forever. Fees or tuition will inevitably rise again.

To the students, your standing as freethinking adults capable of critical thought has been challenged. Your free speech has been suppressed. This is something that high school or middle school students can do without challenge. Not a university.

Educate yourselves and demand transparency. Demand accountability and demand answers.

I also read that the yearbook should be an unpaid internship. Let me give you an example of what Student Publications is for many students.

I didn’t receive TOPS during my four years at Nicholls. I didn’t receive any scholarships until my final year. I didn’t receive any grants. Every penny was paid out of my pocket. The $7.25 an hour I made from the Nicholls Worth allowed me to eat during the week. The $7.25 an hour I made from the Nicholls Worth allowed me to drive to campus. I drove a car with no air conditioning, that flooded when it rained, had a bad radiator, bad tires, bad brakes, all so I could chase the dream of a college education. And the $7.25 an hour from the Nicholls Worth when you’re trying to focus on that dream is tremendous help. I’m sure there are similar stories from next door at the La Pirogue office.

For anyone to say that Nicholls students, who, by and large, are first generation students from middle class backgrounds in a state where thousands of people are laid off monthly if not weekly, should work for free is massively disrespectful and spits in the face of every student who is struggling to make ends meet so four years from now they can have a shot at a better life. It’s inconceivable that anyone can be so shortsighted.

To the SGA, you can do something. You may have taken those positions for something nice to put on your resume come graduation, but no one really cares if all you did was sit at a table and bang a gavel for an hour.

Stand up for your fellow students. Stand up for yourselves. Stand up for the past, current and future alumni of Nicholls State University. Anything less than a willingness to fight  is a failure on your part, as a student, as a Colonel and as a person. You have the option of being the elected officials, because that’s what you are, who laid down when faced with a challenge or the elected officials who fought for your constituency.

Sean Ellis
Nicholls Class of ‘15

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Other stories filed under Editorial

Now is the time for our voices to be heard

“They slowly silence us.” That’s what mass communication major Chelsea Jackson took to Facebook to say upon hearing about the administration’s...

Appreciation or appropriation? A guide to help you honor different cultures conciously

The African-American History Month commemorations are taking place all over the United States during the entire month of February. There is no better ...

Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Super Bowl 51 sends a message of unity

Whether you watched for the love of the game, your favorite team, Lady Gaga or just the commercials, anyone who tuned it noticed a message shared by t...

It’s okay if Saints fans root for Super Bowl Villain

It is hard to deny that for the majority of NFL fans, the New England Patriots are poised as the villain in this year’s Super Bowl LI, yet for New O...

Other stories filed under Letters to Editor

Letter to the editor

It is with some embarrassment that I find myself compelled to write this letter; I was shocked that an esteemed publication such as the Nicholls Worth...

Letter to the Editor

Dr. John J. Jones (B.S. '72) will be hosting free skin cancer screenings for the public during the month of May at Jones Dermatology. "Current estima...

Letter to the Editor

We would like to thank Mr. Jenkins for his comments on Oct. 16, 2013, and offer a response on behalf of Louisiana Students for Life. One cannot justi...

Letter to the Editor

Was it just fantasy? Were they just blowing smoke? I am referring to the voter approval in 2001 to legalize gambling in order to give our teachers a ...

Letter to the Editor

A couple weeks ago, I was told about a "cemetery" that the so-called pro-life student organization put together. Now, these students obviously have a...

the nicholls worth • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in