Women’s basketball ended regular season with a win

The Nicholls State University women’s basketball team wrapped up their regular season schedule with a game against the University of New Orleans on Saturday, March 4, claiming a victory 79-69.

The Colonels trailed 56-48 entering the 4th quarter, but went on a 21-5 tear to start the quarter. Six players scored in double digits in points, highlighted by Emani White’s 19 as Nicholls outscored the visiting team 31-13 for the final period.

“It’s still kind of like a blur, I just had so much fun playing that I really didn’t want it to end,” White said. “It kind of felt like a championship game. Just the momentum and the crowd, I really enjoyed it.”

Women’s head coach DoBee Plaisance said she’s proud of the passion the girls have displayed this year. Despite losing five players early in the season, the Colonels were able to secure the seventh seed in the upcoming Southland Conference Tournament.

“It was our ability to stay tenacious, we were converting on our turnovers and we are committed to rebounding the basketball at a high rate,” Plaisance said on how they pulled out the win. “[It was a] very energetic crowd today and I really feel like that was a part of the win too.”

The Colonels finished 2nd in the Southland Conference in steals, averaging 12.7 per game as a team. Randi Brown of UNO lit up the scoreboard with 38 points, but she was better held in check by the Colonels in the second half.

“I really feel like our adjustment at halftime to deny Randi Brown was a huge factor in the outcome of the game,” Plaisance said. “We saw a lot of denial, and then when she touched the ball we threw traps at her.”

The Southland Conference Tournament begins this Thursday, March 9, for the Colonels against the sixth seed Mcneese. Plaisance said the team’s primary focus will be on rebounding and playing solid defense going into the tournament.

“If we’re rebounding at a high rate, we have the ability to hit open shots,” Plaisance said. “We just have to keep turning teams over, and ensure that we convert on those turnovers.”

The first tournament game will tipoff at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.