Tri Sigma hosted Rockin’ For Robbie music festival

Nicholls’ Tri Sigma hosted their first “Rockin’ for Robbie” music festival as their philanthropy event Sunday, March 5 at Callais Memorial Recreation Center from 12p.m. to 6 p.m.

The music festival lineup included: Rougarou, Caro & Company, Russ Cheramie and Forgetting Last Friday. DJ Bawldy was the last on the lineup, but he did not show up to perform.

Katelyn Terrell, a member in Tri Sigma, said, “The highlight of my day at the event was watching all of our sisters and their families having a great day. Doesn’t get much better than snowballs and live music!”

In an attempt to get more people involved, the sorority also hosted a Jambalaya Cook-Off from 12p.m. to 3:30p.m in the same location as the festival. Each of the nine teams that participated were required to pay a $100 registration fee.

Emma Gautreaux, the collections philanthropy chair in Tri Sigma, further explained the cook-off’s judging process.

“President Murphy, Chef Marcelle, Cambria Bouziguard, and our Region Sigma Consultant, Taylor Wilson, judged the teams. They were judging on taste, texture, smell, spice and appearance.”

The team, “Ali-Gator” placed first by the judges, while “Team Sarah” won the people’s choice award.

According to Gautreaux, the event stood in place of their annual philanthropy volleyball tournament, “Playing for Page,” because the sorority’s members were losing morale for the philanthropy sporting event.

She commented, “Sporting events and tournaments are overplayed, so we wanted to do something different. We decided on a music festival and jambalaya cook off because that was something we were interested in. College kids go to music festivals, so why not bring one to campus?”

The event had one restriction: no alcohol. According to Caroline Jacobi, Tri Sigma’s philanthropy event planner, this rule was enforced by Nicholls and their national sorority, but they did not have any reported problems.

Nicholls administration was initially hesitant but were eventually accepting of the idea after concrete plans were in place.

The sorority’s event had to get approved by Tommy Ponson, Avis Pickens, Brandie Toups and Tri Sigma’s Nationals.

The sorority is not yet certain about the event’s proceeds.

Around 400 people attended, so the sorority is hopeful the music festival will prevail in the years to come.