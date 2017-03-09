Nicholls golf moves on to third Spring tournament

The Nicholls State University golf team finished their Feb. 27th tournament in fifth place out of 13 teams at the Colin Montgomerie Invitational.

“I was satisfied with my positive results from the tournament,” junior golfer Albert Badosa-Soler said. “I really liked that course. I think the set up is good for how I play and I played well there last year too.”

Badosa-Soler said he tried to be consistent and hit greens in regulation, and he was pleased with how it turned out.

“From tee to green, I was pretty solid,” Badosa-Soler said. “I hit [most of the] greens every day so I was pretty happy with it.”

2016’s Southland Conference freshman of the year Jack Lee struggled during his first round, ending with a +4 on his scorecard.

Lee improved as the tournament went on, but said there are things for him to work on before the next event.

“I could have done better, but it just didn’t go my way,” Lee said. “Hopefully I can get everything together with my long game and working on my putting at the same time.”

The next tournament for the Colonels will tee off on March 14 at the Bob Sitton Invitational in Dallas, Texas.

The Tournament Players Club Four Seasons Resort’s course is home to the Byron Nelson Championship, a major Professional Golf Association tour event that typically takes place in May.

The weeks between tournaments for the Colonels gave Lee the time he needed to perfect the techniques he has struggled with in the past.

“Being positive, is really important,” Lee said. “Usually, I get upset on the course and that’s how I lose my rhythm and everything. I’ve got to stay positive and keep trying. I know it’s going to come, I’ve just got to keep trying.”

The team will travel the Sunday before the tournament, making the 10 hour trip to Dallas by bus.

“Hopefully I can just get a good night’s sleep and be 100% the first day,” Lee said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a great course and it’s going to be fun to play on.”

“It helps if you’re familiar with it but that’s why we go there [early] to evaluate the course,” Badosa-Soler said.

Going into the tournament, Lee said his primary focus is to stay positive and keep pushing through his rounds.

“The thing I like about having a tournament every two weeks is that you have a week off to practice and work on all of your weak points,” Lee said. “You just practice, go on the course as much as you can and try to put yourself in tournament mode.”