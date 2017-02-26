The student newspaper of Nicholls State University

Gulf placed fifth in first Spring tournament

Gunnar Gilbreath, Sports Writer

February 26, 2017

Nicholls State University finished in fifth place out of eight teams for the two-day tournament at Atchafalaya Intercollegiate. They were led by sophomore Jack Lee and senior Peyton McCulloch, who finished +2 and +5, respectively.

"I felt like I played pretty good," Lee said. "I hit a lot of greens in regulation and that helped me to score well so that was really the key."

The Colonels completed the first round +1 as a team, but in the final two rounds they put up a +15 and a +21. The Colonels finished the tournament -9 on par fives, but faltered on par threes and fours shooting a combined 46 over par on those holes.

Lee reflected on what adjustments the team needed to make to compensate for the heavy wind blowing during the first day of the tournament.

"Off the tee we would hit one less club to make sure we hit it somewhere manageable and not get into trouble," Lee said.

McCulloch began his second round by sinking a par and two birdies, but couldn't sustain that pace, finishing +4 for the round and +3 for the first day. McCulloch completed his third round on Tuesday two over par.

"My irons, my drivers, all that's good I feel like but I just really think it all comes down to putting," McCulloch said. "That's what's been killing me lately and if I can get that under control, I think this week will be pretty good."

McCulloch said he looks forward to getting back to work on some things in practice to improve his score in upcoming tournaments.

"The goal is to hit all fairways and greens and if I can do that then the scores will turn out well," McCulloch said.

The Colonels will hit the road as their next two day tournament begins Monday, Feb. 27 at Colin Montgomerie Invitational in Spring, Texas.

