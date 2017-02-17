Softball won doubleheader home opener on Wednesday

The Nicholls State University softball team has won six out of their seven games to start the season, including Wednesday’s home debut, where the softball team took down Jackson State University in two consecutive games.

Nicholls beat Jackson State 13-0 in five innings for their first home game of the season, with sophomore pitcher Megan Landry throwing the second no-hitter of her career after being named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week last week.

“I gave her a job and she just did the job. She didn’t treat it as anything other than a normal game,” the Nicholls head coach, Angel Santiago said.

Nicholls won the second game over Jackson State 8-0, ending it in five innings, with the Colonels getting all eight of their runs in just the first three innings. Senior pitcher Jackie Johnson allowed only a single base hit for Jackson State, managing to strike out the all of the Tigers’ other eight batters.

“Base running was excellent, we did a really good job of taking care of their mistakes,” Santiago said. “We reaffirmed our offensive ideas.

Senior shortstop and second base Brooke Morris said fan presence heightened the team’s excitement throughout the games.

“It makes us feel like what we’re doing is really important. If we have a big crowd out here, it makes us want to play really well,” Morris said.

The Colonels look to continue their success this weekend at the Black and Gold tournament in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Nicholls will face Jacksonville State University in their first game today at 3 p.m., and will also face Mississippi Valley State University as well as two games against the University of Southern Mississippi later during the weekend.