Pets make the world go ‘round

Personal Opinion by: Juana Martinez, Lagniappe Editor

February 13, 2017

What did we do to deserve animals? They’re always there when we need them and, let’s face it, they make us feel like amazing human beings. Plus, pets come in many shapes, sizes and personalities so there will always be an animal that fits your personality.

It doesn’t matter what type of animal you own because whenever you look at your pet all you see is innocence. Every day is a good day for them because you’re their world and reason to live. They trust you to do what’s right and expect you to be there at all times.

My apologies to cat lovers but I’m team dog all the way. Don’t get me wrong, cats are majestic creatures but my allergies get the best of me. My connection with dogs is much stronger than my connections with cats. Dogs are more playful and warm than any other animal. They love to interact with you and give you a sense of importance.

Cats are known to be sassy creatures. They’re very independent so they come to you when they feel like it. They do what they want and there’s no stopping them. Although they can be standoffish, they provide warmth and comfort after a long day. Their purr is soothing and shows how much they love you.

I know that cats and dogs aren’t the only animals in the world, but they’re the most common. It doesn’t matter what type of animal you want as a pet because they all come with the same responsibilities. Some need more attention than others but, at the end of the day, their life is in your hands.

You don’t get any free trials. You have to be sure of your decision. Pets need love and affection. They need food, water, exercise and attention.

The sad truth is that there’s only so much room in an animal shelter so please, If you’re considering adding a new member to your family, adopt don’t buy. You’ll be giving an animal a loving home without making a dent in your wallet.

Last Minute Valentine’s Day ideas
How to prepare for Mardi Gras season
Local author talks about his book “The Thibodaux Massacre”

Nearly one year after the official publishing date, journalist and author John DeSantis returned to Nicholls to discuss his book “The Thibodaux Mass...

Nicholls alumnus discusses some of his life achievements
From a big city to a small town
Last Minute Valentine’s Day ideas
How to prepare for Mardi Gras season
Field construction continues to affect baseball

Due to continued construction at Ray E. Didier Field, The Nicholls State University baseball team's annual Alumni Game that was scheduled for Feb. 11 ...

Falcons had historic collapse in Super Bowl LI

The National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons have beat out basketball’s Golden State Warriors and baseball’s Cleveland Indians for the most hi...

Socialnomics dictate ad trends
