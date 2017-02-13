The student newspaper of Nicholls State University
Socialnomics dictate ad trends

Socialnomics dictate ad trends

Personal Opinion by: Kathleen Rodrigue, Staff Writer

February 13, 2017

Advertisements can be found in every direction you turn. This year’s Super Bowl ads, for example, was living proof of how much companies have invested in ads.

The biggest new trend is to incorporate ads into social media platforms. This marketing tactic, however, wasn’t randomly put into effect; rather, this strategy was born because statistics have shown that 96% of millennials have some form of social media.

Being aware of this, more and more businesses have jumped on the bandwagon of social media marketing in the hopes to reach their target audiences in a cost effective way. To say it plainly, you can goodbye to traditional advertisements and hello to the revolution of Socialnomics.

According to Huffington Post’s Social Media Talk: A Conversation With Marshall Perrin, “The definition of socialnomics is the building of a brand through the combined use of social media.”

This shift in marketing dynamics makes it easier for businesses around the world to connect with consumers. Social Media Manager careers have even been created to update businesses’ social media pages by posting pictures and videos, following potential consumers, and responding to negative feedback about the product. Jobs like these combined with social media marketing research jobs have created a multimillion-dollar industry.

In the same way brands are now being marketed through social media accounts, people are being marketed too. Celebrities are being promoted via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and etc., which lead me to stress the importance of properly marketing ourselves, as college students.

As social media marketing expands, its becoming easier for companies to access information about anyone. So, be mindful that your posts become a direct reflection of yourself and convey a particular message to your audience.

Before posting a drunk, unflattering “selfie”, you’d be wise to remember that all content is fair game for career professionals to judge. Not only do professionals search your social media accounts, but also they are typically interested in viewing your LinkedIn account.

According to the YouTube video, The Social Media Revolution 2016, “80% of companies use social media for recruitment. The percentage of these [companies] using LinkedIn is 95%.” With that being said, LinkedIn is such a resourceful tool in finding future careers and for future careers to find you. So, make an account and use it to your advantage.

Our generation has the advantage of knowing how to utilize technology, so utilize it wisely! If you still don’t believe that Socialnomics is a real thing, watch the video in the link below; it will inform you that, ““Social Media isn’t a fad, it’s a fundamental shift in the way we communicate.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Other stories filed under News

Nicholls hosted MathCounts Bayou Regional Competition

Nicholls hosted the MathCounts Bayou Regional Competition for 6, 7 and 8 grade students in Gouaux Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike D’Angelo, part ...

Students share their experience from Colonel Awakening retreat

Students attended the Colonel Awakening retreat this past weekend to learn more about and grow deeper in their faith. Colonel Awakening is a weeken...

Undergraduate enrollment and retention rates increase from last Spring
Undergraduate enrollment and retention rates increase from last Spring
International students share thoughts on Trump’s Immigration Ban
International students share thoughts on Trump’s Immigration Ban
Town Hall Discussion kicks off African American History Month
Town Hall Discussion kicks off African American History Month

Other stories filed under Online Exclusive

Last Minute Valentine’s Day ideas
Last Minute Valentine’s Day ideas
How to prepare for Mardi Gras season
How to prepare for Mardi Gras season
Pets make the world go ‘round
Pets make the world go ‘round
Field construction continues to affect baseball

Due to continued construction at Ray E. Didier Field, The Nicholls State University baseball team's annual Alumni Game that was scheduled for Feb. 11 ...

Falcons had historic collapse in Super Bowl LI

The National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons have beat out basketball’s Golden State Warriors and baseball’s Cleveland Indians for the most hi...

the nicholls worth • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in