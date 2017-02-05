International students share thoughts on Trump’s Immigration Ban

Nicholls State University international students shared their opinions about President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

Trump’s executive order bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days. The policy was issued Jan. 28th and instantly sparked a lot of controversy worldwide.

Joselyn Braimah, sophomore pre-med major from Ghana, shared her opinion on the matter.

“I think it’s sad and unfortunate because a lot of foreigners see America as a land of freedom and opportunity where they can make impossibilities possible,” said Braimah. “To see that they can no longer achieve this is heartbreaking.”

Braimah explained that a country needs to coexist with the rest of the world in order to keep growing and that America has achieved this in the past through its great diversity.

“Banning people from this country will just disrupt this whole structure,” said Braimah.

Josue Diaz, senior financing and accounting major from El Salvador, explained how he thinks Trump’s decision may have been too spontaneous.

“I think he should have thought more about it,” said Diaz. “He is closing the door to international trade which is bad for the world we live in now.”

However, Diaz also said he can understand why Trump signed the executive order.

“I see where he is coming from with trying to protect the country, especially with things that have happened in the past,” said Diaz. “He is stereotyping, but the things he says are actually true. The actions of few ruin it for the whole community. I know Hispanic countries send their worst here which ruins it for the few of us that actually come here for an education and to better our lives.”

Francesca Curteis, sophomore education major from Wales, explained how media coverage on Trumps presidency differs back home.

“The news back home portrays him so much differently than here,” said Curteis. “They portray him as the worst man in the world and that he is almost like Hitler. The rest of the world sees him as a joke. The opinion is so different here, especially in Louisiana.”

The ban does not directly affect any international students from Nicholls, but does affect some students at other schools in the University of Louisiana system. The UL system issued a statement on Jan. 30th that said, “We welcome students and faculty from around the globe who contribute to the diverse learning culture only available on a college campus. Our universities are working closely with students, faculty and staff who may be impacted by the executive order.”

The release also said, “We value immensely the work of our faculty and staff from the U.S. as well as those from other countries including employees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Our international students and faculty are a vital part of our campus communities who contribute greatly to the missions of our universities.”