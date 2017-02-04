Advice for freshman from a freshman

As I begin my second semester as a freshman I realize one very important thing, whenever people used to say that high school was the best four years of your life, they lied. College will be one of the best years. Here everything is up to you, and it’s not limited to just four years.

You’re never fully prepared to start a new chapter in your life, and I would have liked to have some tips before starting my college years. Here are four things I wish someone would have told me to prepare for my freshman year.

Enjoy the summer

After graduation, you are on cloud nine. You finally finished high school, but you are really unsure of what to do next. My first piece of advice is to enjoy summer before college starts. Before you know it, the people who used to fill up all your time will move hours away and everyone’s lives will go down a different path.

Keep up with class and emails

College is very different from high school. The professors are not always on time. Sometimes they even forget to tell you when they cancelled class. I never realized how hard it is to motivate myself to go class, especially when the teacher doesn’t take role, so my second piece of advice is to check your email daily and go to class. Trust me, missing one day can be equivalent to missing two weeks.

Become involved

Nicholls has over one hundred different extra-curricular organizations waiting for you to join. They have clubs designated for every major and for any interest you can possibly think of. My third piece of advice is to get involved on campus! It isn’t about how many different things you’re involved in, it’s more about the opportunity to meet new people and the impact you can have on campus. Also, let’s not forget about all the career opportunities that can open up for you by being involved on campus!

It’s okay to not be perfect

Lastly, remember no one is perfect. There is nothing wrong with failing your first test or having to drop a class. There is nothing wrong with wanting to change your major or even realizing college might not be for you. College is all about discovering who you are and what you are destined to become.

Unlike high school, college doesn’t necessarily end in four years. College prepares you for the rest of your life. Choose a major that makes you happy. If you fall down stand right back up, and never let anyone tell you that the best years are over. Your best years are just beginning.