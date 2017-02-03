The student newspaper of Nicholls State University

Taking advantage of what campus has to offer

Personal Opinion By: Juana Martinez, Lagniappe Editor

February 3, 2017

College students are known to be living on a budget. We’re constantly talking about being broke and not being able to do things for entertainment. Although we won’t be traveling the world anytime soon, there are many things that we can do on campus without spending a dime.

Go to sports games

Going to sports games gives everyone a chance to show their school spirit. Nicholls has games all year round. During the fall semester, students can catch football, soccer and volleyball games on campus. During the spring semester, students can catch softball, baseball games and the 2nd half of basketball season. You don’t necessarily have to be a sports fan to enjoy the cheers from the crowd.

Workout at the rec center

Exercising doesn’t have to be a bore. It helps you de-stress and takes a step back from your academic and personal life. You can work out on your own or attend a group exercise class. Yoga, colonel core and bodyflow are some of the few group exercise classes Nicholls offers. Well yes, technically the fees you pay at the beginning of the semester is what pays for the rec center. If you’ve already paid for the rec center you might as well use it.

Attend SPA movie nights

You don’t have to head to Houma to enjoy a movie on the big screen, you can watch a movie in the LeBijou Theater. You might not be watching movie premieres but it’ll take you out of your daily routine. Forget about your math test for two hours and watch a movie. You’ll be surrounded by fellow students and gives you the chance to interact with one another.

Relax at the library

For many book lovers out there, it’s tough to buy books when you’re on a budget. You may not get to keep the books from the library, but it’ll sure keep you from burning a hole in your wallet. Libraries also offer a quiet place to read. I know that all libraries offer quietness, but the library on campus is minutes away from your classes. You can slip in there when you have a break.

I don’t think you’ll be checking anything off your bucket list any time soon, but it’ll give you something to do while you’re a student. It gives you a chance to explore campus and experience the atmosphere that makes college great.

