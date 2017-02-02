Pike fraternity undergoes recruitment process

Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity (PIKE) has officially been accepted to the Nicholls community and is undergoing recruitment.

PIKE has been colonizing and establishing their presence as a new organization since the beginning of this semester. Two consultants from their headquarters, Eric Beagle and Erik Fournier, are at Nicholls for five weeks total meeting with potential members and extending membership. They have about 3 weeks left on campus.

“We are trying to sit down with as many students as we can to try and get a feel for the campus, community, and really try to get recommendations of men that would be ideal for our organization,” Beagle said. “We rely solely on recommendations. We are not out tabling. We really want other people and organizations that are well-respected on this campus to recommend us guys that are respected as well.”

The consultants have been meeting with sororities, coaches, faculty and staff to try and find men that are ideal for their fraternity. There was no quota needed for the organization to become official and they have extended around 20 bids so far.

Beagle and Fournier recognized the concerns of other small fraternities on campus but believe that their presence on campus will enrich Greek life on Nicholls’ campus as a whole. Their goal is to make a more diverse group on campus.

“I know with other smaller organizations we can look like competition coming on but at the same time we want to reassure people that we are here to build the Greek system and make it filled with even more students who may not have typically wanted to be part of Greek life,” Beagle said.

PIKE was one of the first two fraternities at Nicholls and received its charter to become a chapter in 1969. The fraternity disbanded after a fraternity house fire in 1988. Josh Murphy, director of expansion for Pi Kappa Alpha, has recently made a few visits to Nicholls and decided it was time to bring it back after almost 30 years.

There are a lot of alumni in the area that are happy to re-establish their fraternity.

Trey Owell, freshmen pre-engineering major from Patterson, just recently accepted a bid from PIKE.

“I’m looking forward to making the fraternity into our own thing,” Patterson said. “We are the founding fathers so they said we can make it whatever we want which is really cool.”

Owell explained how he missed formal recruitment in the fall semester and was happy to see he had a chance to join PIKE, which “didn’t seem like any other fraternity on campus.”

There will be the first brotherhood retreat tonight for the new members to get to know each other.

“Expect big things from PIKE” Owell said.

By the time Beagle and Fournier leave campus, PIKE will be a fully functioning fraternity with an executive and advisory board.

“PIKE is 100 percent here,” Fournier said.

PIKE was founded at the University of Virginia in 1868. It has over 220 chapters and colonies across the U.S. and Canada. It was founded on 4 pillars of SLAG: scholars, leaders, athletes and gentlemen.