NAACP members discuss their organization and upcoming events

Photo by: Lauren Hebert

Members of the NAACP meet in the Bowie Room of the union for their weekly meeting on Tuesday, January 31.

The Nicholls Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its Kings and Queens Expo, Being Black in America discussion, Shine the Light and Black History Month Program through February to honor African American History month.

The Nicholls website describes NAACP as an organization that promotes diversity on campus and “campus awareness for issues relating to health, career, education, economic development and voter empowerment.”

“My favorite part of NAACP is that everybody has a voice no matter if you’re black, white, Hispanic or any descent is open to the public,” Maiya Bougere, NAACP secretary and secondary education sophomore from Belle Chasse, said. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen slight changes on how people interact with one another and I do like the voice and opinions that we get.”

The Kings and Queens Expo will be at noon in front of Bollinger Memorial Student Union. It consists of NAACP members dressing up in traditional African kings and queens attire. The audience will be informed of the history behind the kings and queens present.

“The Kings and Queens Expo will give a different outlook on history,” Ja’Realle Cannon, NAACP president and family and consumer sciences senior from New Orleans, said. “Instead of reading about it in a book, you’ll be physically seeing how kings and queens used to dress up.”

The Being Black in America discussion is open to Nicholls students and encourages students to discuss their experience of being a minority in America.

“It’s not just for black students, it’s for anyone,” Delicia Landry, NAACP vice president and nursing senior from White Castle, said. “Being Black in America is discussing how we, as minorities, feel about living in America.

The Black History Month Program educates the Nicholls community on African American history. They strive to give out new information every year and talk about people who aren’t commonly recognized.

“The Black History Month Program is different every year,” Bougere said. “This year we’re focusing on poets, humanitarians and life time achievement awards. We want people to leave knowing something they didn’t know before.”

Every week in February, NAACP will be hosting Shine the Light, which recognizes the achievements of Nicholls African American students, faculty and staff.

NAACP has been active on campus since Cannon came to Nicholls. She has been a part of the organization for three years and has assumed the role of president for over a year.

“What I like about NAACP is that it’s the voice for minorities around campus,” Cannon said. “It gives us a chance to create stuff so all students can feel included on campus. Everyone gets to participate.”

NAACP treasurer Cameron Ragos, elementary education sophomore from New Orleans, enjoys that NAACP encourages her to be herself.

“I’m not just talk, I take action,” Ragos said. “I’m not complaining about what’s not happening on campus because I’m a part of an organization that’s actively trying to change its own campus.”

For some of NAACP’s members, it has prepared them for the future and how to interact with others.

“Being in NAACP molds you for after college,” Cannon said. “It gives you leadership roles and shows you how to work with others.

As a senior who’s about to graduate, I’m grateful for NAACP because now when I go into the real world I’ll know how to handle different situations.”

Landry’s favorite thing about NAACP is that it not only promotes diversity but also the involvement of students.

“NAACP is about team work,” Landry said. “It’s not just about coming to school, but being involved and having a voice. We’re letting people of any race and gender know that they have a voice and support. NAACP is like a second family away from home.”

NAACP has meetings every Tuesday at 5 pm in the Bowie Room in the Bollinger Memorial Student Union.