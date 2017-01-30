Nicholls tennis looks to move forward after season opener cancelled

The Nicholls State University men’s and women’s tennis teams will open their season on February 5 after inclement weather forced the cancellation of their original spring opener against Alabama State University last Sunday.

Since their trip to face the Hornets in Hattiesburg, Mississippi was cancelled, the Colonels will travel to play the South Alabama Jaguars in Mobile. So far, the Jaguars are 0-1 on the men’s side with a loss against Florida State University at the FSU invitational, and the women are set to open their season against the University of Miami and Texas A&M University this weekend on the road in Miami, Florida.

Nicholls tennis senior Max Sinn acknowledges the challenges that arise when a team is subject to last-minute schedule changes.

“You prepare yourself mentally and physically for the match and you are looking forward to it, but then you have it cancelled,” Sinn said. “You have to reset and start the whole process again at a later point in time.”

Despite the slight change of schedule, Head Coach Greg Harkins is confident his athletes will be able to refocus, and that they will be ready when game time finally comes.

“The plan moving forward is to accept it, move on, and take it day by day,” Sinn said in regards to the cancellations. “You have to keep working hard every day in practice and try to improve and give your best on a daily basis.”

Sinn said the steps the men’s and women’s teams are taking now to stay focused will be crucial if they want to be ready to play South Alabama next Sunday.