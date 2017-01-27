The student newspaper of Nicholls State University

Nicholls senior Ainsley Pratt served on athletic advisory committee

Gunnar Gilbreath, Staff Writer

January 27, 2017

Nicholls senior soccer player Ainsley Pratt is part of a 32-person student athlete advisory committee that plays a part in implementing legislation for college athletics. The committee has been put in place to eliminate illegalities made by college athletics programs. The committee has voted every January on legislation to implement for the following semester, and Pratt was involved this time around.

Helping decide on a new law that focuses on the time demands from student athletes, Pratt was a big proponent of new legislation that allows students to take time off of school for internships and it not affect their eligibility.

“One of my biggest things is making sure student athletes know how to use their experiences as a positive entity on a resume,” Pratt said. “There’s an uncountable amount of things you learn through playing sports.”

The idea of new legislation helping student athletes in the future is a big deal to Pratt, who has attempted to entice students to speak up and have a say in future changes.

“One of the biggest things I took away from the whole experience was that the student athlete voice at legislation level is way louder than ever before,” Pratt said. “Things that are written by students are being directly brought to legislation.”

Pratt believed she was a good choice to be nominated to represent Nicholls, being that she has been a student athlete herself for 16 years now, including her three years at Nicholls.

“Student athletes are more than just athletes,” Pratt said. “Before I even got into this, I had no idea that students actually could make such a big difference.”

10 things Nicholls students should be thankful for
The struggle lingers for Men’s Basketball on the road
