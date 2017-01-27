Nicholls students welcome the new sorority to campus

The Nicholls student body, including the other Greeks on campus, met Gamma Phi Beta with open arms and support.

Gamma Phi is the newest sorority to join Nicholls Greek life. It is now the fourth sorority on campus, in addition to the three sororities already in place: Phi Mu, Delta Zeta and Tri Sigma.

“I am very excited to have the new sorority,” Chloe Boudreaux, math freshman from Houma, said. “They focus on building confidence in women. I think all women across the world should be confident in the way God created them. That’s why they are my favorite sorority on campus.”

Even students who have no interest in joining Greek life believe that the more sororities Nicholls has to offer betters the overall atmosphere on campus.

“To me we can never have enough sororities or opportunities for students to get involved,” Lolita Ledet, art sophomore from New Iberia, said. “I think the different sororities are extremely important to have. They all have different meanings and different reasons behind doing all the volunteer work they do. It offers options for all students, so that everyone can find something that sparks their interest.”

Other students are taking the leap to join Greek life by seeing what Gamma Phi has to offer.

“I feel this sorority is a great new addition to Greek life,” Abby Hue, CIS sophomore from Raceland, said. “Just like all the other sororities, Gamma Phi Beta is different when it comes to their philanthropy and sisterhood. I think Greek life is a great organization with the ability to give back to your community and I cannot wait to become a part of it.”

Gamma Phi will be hosting their Bid Day on February 5th.

The new addition to Greek Life on campus has captured the attention of many students who were not interested in joining prior to their arrival.

“I think it’s just a really cool experience,” Boudreaux said. “You get to meet so many girls that are all so different. You just find your niche and you get to find where you belong. You get to find a group girls that you will create a bond and sisterhood with.”