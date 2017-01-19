Group classes at the rec center motivate New Years Resolutions

Students can keep up with their New Years’ resolutions to stay fit with group exercise classes offered at the recreation center on campus.

The Harold J. Callais Memorial Recreation Center offers group exercise classes Monday through Thursday that are free to students and faculty with colonel cards. Sign ups for classes begin at noon the day before the class is offered.

Kat Slosarek, fitness and wellness coordinator, explained how this is the second semester that the rec offers a cycling class.

“Cycling is usually full, and believe it or not, there’s only a few students who attend,” said Slosarek. “It’s mostly faculty and staff that come. They love to get it in before the workday.”

There are 12 bikes available for this class so students are advised to sign up early to secure their spot. There is a “Ride and Shine” cycling class at 6:35 a.m. on Tuesdays and a cycling class at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Slosarek also explained how the rec is bringing back Barre for the first time in three semesters. Barre is a class that will help you lengthen and strengthen your body through dance, ballet and Pilates movements. This class is offered at 4:45 p.m. on Mondays.

Colonel Core, taught by Jenny Lafont, is a thirty-minute class that focuses on both core and cardio exercises. It is a quick but intensive class that will help to burn fat and strengthen your abdomen and back. Modifications for different exercises are always offered for people who are beginners or have health conflicts. Colonel Core is at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesdays.

“It is good to have overall wellness, especially if you are in school,” said Lafont. “Working out relieves stress. Everything gets better, including your sleep!”

Lafont also teaches Yoga, a class focused on enhancing flexibility, strength and balance. Yoga is offered at 12:05 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“We are so lucky to have these classes, so use it!” said Lafont.

Other classes offered are Bodyflow and Bodypump. Bodyflow is a mixture of Tai Chi, Pilates, and Yoga. Bodypump is a weight-training course designed to strengthen and tone the entire body.

These two programs are created from a company out of New Zealand called Les Mills. Les Mills creates the choreography and the instructors are specifically trained for these classes. Lidia Escobar is one of two Bodyflow instructors at the rec center.

“I think a lot of people have a misconception about bodyflow being an easy class or just a stretching class,” Escobar said. “When Bodyflow is done correctly, not only is it good for your body but it is also good for your mind.”

Bodyflow is offered at 5:15 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Bodypump is offered at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The rec also offers Tillou Tabata. This class is 45 minutes long and is a high-intensity interval training that uses your own bodyweight. Tabata originated from a team of researchers from the National Institute of Fitness and Sports in Tokyo. This class allows you to push yourself to your own limits. Tillou Tabata is at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Zumba, a Latin inspired dance fitness class, is also available to sign up for. Kendall Duplantis, Zumba instructor, says that you do not have to be a dancer to take the class.

“As long as you are enjoying the music and moving you are doing it right,” Duplantis said. “It is exercise in disguise. My goal is for people to leave here happy.”

Zumba is at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Students are encouraged to follow the rec center on social media because there will be pop up classes and combination classes available throughout the semester.

“Most people dread going to the gym,” Duplantis said. “The hardest part is just getting through the door.”