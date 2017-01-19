Long-time Nicholls psychology professor dies: Memorial today

Larry Stout, associate professor of psychology, died Jan. 16. He was a member of the Nicholls family for more than 28 years.

Stout graduated with a B.S. in Psychology from Texas A&M and a Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Houston.

Before his time at Nicholls, he taught undergraduate classes at the University of Houston and Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. He was an associate professor of psychology for Houston Independent School District and served as an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Houston-Victoria. He was also a school psychologist for four years with New Orleans Public Schools.

Stout was hired as an assistant professor of psychology in the Nicholls College of Education in 1988 and was promoted to associate professor in 1994. Stout partnered with colleagues across the state to initiate the Educational Leadership Technology concentration in the early 2000s. He was also a licensed psychologist.

During his tenure at Nicholls, he served on many university and departmental committees including Faculty Senate and the Budget Committee.

Stout’s research interests included training and dissemination of evidence-based practices, effective behavioral and academic interventions and curriculum-based measurements.

He often donated his own financial resources to send students to professional conferences and was an avid believer in helping others in need.

Funeral services are being planned for Friday, Jan. 27 in Texas.

The Nicholls College of Education will hold a Moment of Reflection for Stout today at 1:30 p.m. in Polk Hall’s Learning Resource Center.