The student newspaper of Nicholls State University
Murphy discusses Board of Regents Response to Act 619

Photo by: Jeffery Miller

President Bruce Murphy address the Nicholls faculty and staff about the August flood relief at the State of the University address January 11.

Murphy discusses Board of Regents Response to Act 619

Ana Pizzolio, News Editor

January 19, 2017

Nicholls State University President Bruce Murphy discussed the importance of providing feedback about the Louisiana Board of Regents Staff Response to Act 619 of the 2016 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature at the State of the University address.

“There are some things in there that may have an impact on [Nicholls],” Murphy said. “Things like combining and cutting universities and restricting research in certain institutions.”

The biannual State of the University address took place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Peltier Auditorium. Other matters discussed included the 2016-2017 budget, the finalization of the university reaccreditation process, the flood relief fund organized by Nicholls, the increase in athletic games attendance and the recap of grants and awards received by university bodies.     

Murphy stressed the possible impacts of the Act 619 to higher education and encouraged faculty members to collaborate with their opinions to the Board of Regents.

“Why should you care?” Murphy said. “Look at some of the topics: Governance and Structure, Finance and Facilities, Faculty, Innovation and Academic Programs, College and Career Preparation, College Access and Success and Workforce and Career Readiness. All of the stuff we care about is going to be included in [the document].”

The response document preliminary draft is available at the board’s website and the deadline for public comments is February 6. The Board of Regents will then meet with legislators on February 22 to present their recommendations for approval.

The Act 619, authored by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Republican member of the Louisiana State Senate for District 1, requires a comprehensive analysis of the State’s postsecondary education system. The system allows the Board of Regents and postsecondary education leaders to prioritize resources according to evaluate and streamline academic offerings, stimulate innovative research and respond to local workforce needs.

The Board of Regents draft presented on January 9 is a document with recommendations addressing Act 619 concerns for postsecondary education budgeting, quality, cost-benefit and efficiency among others. The board’s intention is to ensure an efficient, integrated and cost efficient operating system.

According to the draft, “The comprehensive analysis of Louisiana’s public postsecondary education and recommendations for improvement envisioned in Act 619 complement the Regents’ constitutional authority to develop and periodically revise a Master Plan for Postsecondary Education. As postsecondary education constantly evolves, shaped by social, economic, political and demographic forces, the Board of Regents regularly re-examines its Master Plan.”

One of the main recommendations of the board is for the State to cut its TOPS program in face of the fiscal reality. The proposed alternatives includes to focus the program awards to need-based scholarships, changing it to a flat grant, increasing students’ workload to 30 credit-hours per year and/or sell naming rights for TOPS to increase private funding.  
    
Additional staff proposals include to allow higher education governing bodies autonomy to set fees and “limited tuition increases,” to unify services among neighboring campuses even if they have different governing boards, to limit research investments, to apply a local taxation to community and technical colleges, to create a funding floor for postsecondary education appropriations, to tighten admission of students who need remedial coursework, to offer academic credit for military and work experience and to create a certificate for students who leave college as juniors among many others.   

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Other stories filed under News

Long-time Nicholls psychology professor dies: Memorial today
Long-time Nicholls psychology professor dies: Memorial today
The Nicholls’ Society of Human Resource Management chapter won first annual Case Competition

The Nicholls’ Society of Human Resource Management won the state championship at the Louisiana Human Resource’s Case Competition on November 4, 20...

New organization supports the fight against childhood cancer

Nicholls State University students brought a new organization to campus to help support the fight against pediatric cancer, one hat at time. Love Y...

SGA to give $100 as start-up funding for new organizations

Nicholls Student Government Association changed its bylaws two weeks ago to offer up to $100 in start-up funding to new organizations within the same ...

Mold in Powell Hall to be taken care of during winter break

Faculty members discovered a mild case of mold in Powell Hall about two weeks ago, but Nicholls administration devised a plan to solve the issue durin...

Other stories filed under Showcase

Nicholls nursing alumna becomes published author
Nicholls nursing alumna becomes published author
Men’s basketball anticipates students’ return to campus
Men’s basketball anticipates students’ return to campus
10 things Nicholls students should be thankful for
10 things Nicholls students should be thankful for
My top five Thanksgiving foods

When it comes to Thanksgiving, we can't wait to dig in to the food that has been prepared as we are reminded that we are truly thankful for family...

The importance of teaching online classes the right way
The importance of teaching online classes the right way

the nicholls worth • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in