The Nicholls’ Society of Human Resource Management chapter won first annual Case Competition

The Nicholls’ Society of Human Resource Management won the state championship at the Louisiana Human Resource’s Case Competition on November 4, 2016 in Baton Rouge.

For the first Case Competition, Nicholls students in SHRM set up a business case and wrote an executive summary prior to November 4. This step was worth 40 percent of the group’s total points.

At Case Competition, SHRM gave a 20-minute presentation in front of human resources practitioners. After the presentation, members were asked specific questions about their presentation.

Schools from across the state are invited to attend. Each school is given a number and asked not to wear school-affiliated clothing. It wasn’t until the Nicholls’ SHRM chapter was announce the winners of the Case Competition when they realized they were up against the LSU’s SHRM chapter.

Aside from attending competitions, SHRM prepares students for real-world human resources experiences.

“We offer résumé help to our students, do mock interviews and help connect them with human resources professionals in the area,” Melanie Boudreaux, instructor of management, said.

SHRM meets twice a month. They welcome students from all majors. Boudreaux believes SHRM is beneficial to everyone regardless of a student’s major.

“Anybody can join,” Boudreaux said. “SHRM is beneficial to all students, because, let’s say you’re a nursing major, the people that hire you are human resources. The HR department at Terrebonne General or at Thibodaux Regional are affiliated with our student group. Our goal is to make those connections, so students can get out there and get jobs.”

In four years, the SHRM chapter at Nicholls has grown from about 34 students to 120 active members.

“We ended up moving our meetings from my classroom to an auditorium in the College of Business, because we couldn’t fit everybody in my classroom,” Boudreaux said.

SHRM will participate at the National Case Competition in Houston in March 2017.